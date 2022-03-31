5 Eye-Catching Colour Combinations to Wear This Season

Spring 2022 will deliver some of the boldest colours yet, from neon green to hot pink. Mood-boosting colours are prevalent on our timeline, thanks to our favourite fashion girls. It feels like an invitation to add Spring colour trends into our wardrobe.

There are plenty of fun ideas when it comes to colour combinations. The idea is to boost your mood and create a unique statement aesthetic. Ahead, feast your eyes on the five eye-catching colour combos you need to try out this season and beyond.

Pink & Purple

These colours harmonize well with each other and evoke that Y2K vibe. The influencers of today, however, are styling it in more contemporary ways, specifically with the use of pastel shades paired with a darker wash. Green & Orange View this post on Instagram A post shared by Violet Ezedimora (@violetezedimora) Orange looks so good paired with so many colours, most especially green. Even though it’s a vibrant colour, it can also be worn with other bright shades. It boils down to how you pair the look.

Green & Blue

Green & Blue

Combine blue with green, and you have a colour match that is powerful and bright. You don’t necessarily need to break it up with neutral colours. It’s one of those combinations that can look great with silver or gold accessories.

Blue & Pink

Blue & Pink

Pink and blue complement each other perfectly. The trick is to pair a lighter shade with a darker wash or opt for pastels (soft pink and pale blue) for that statement look.

Orange & Yellow

Orange & Yellow

Whether it’s a dress that perfectly combines this brilliant colour combination or individual pieces, orange and yellow, is the new black! This combo transcends seasons.