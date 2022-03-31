Connect with us

5 Eye-Catching Colour Combinations to Wear This Season

It's a Printastic Week! See our Favourite Styles on #BellaStylista: Issue 184

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks| Edition 118

Here’s How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Check out Lerato Kgamanyane's Guide to Effortless Everyday Style – You’re Welcome!

Here’s Every Reason To Love Blue Mbombo's Uber-Chic Baby Bump Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

Oscars2022: Zendaya stole the Spotlight in Maison Valentino at the 94th Academy Awards

How To Win Red Carpet Fashion at The Oscars – According To Tiffany Haddish

#Oscars2022: See Will Smith, Lupita Nyong'o, Tiffany Haddish & All Our Favourite Stars At The 94th Academy Awards

5 Eye-Catching Colour Combinations to Wear This Season

Spring 2022 will deliver some of the boldest colours yet, from neon green to hot pink. Mood-boosting colours are prevalent on our timeline, thanks to our favourite fashion girls. It feels like an invitation to add Spring colour trends into our wardrobe.

There are plenty of fun ideas when it comes to colour combinations. The idea is to boost your mood and create a unique statement aesthetic. Ahead, feast your eyes on the five eye-catching colour combos you need to try out this season and beyond.

Pink & Purple

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

These colours harmonize well with each other and evoke that Y2K vibe. The influencers of today, however, are styling it in more contemporary ways, specifically with the use of pastel shades paired with a darker wash.

Green & Orange

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Violet Ezedimora (@violetezedimora)

Orange looks so good paired with so many colours, most especially green. Even though it’s a vibrant colour, it can also be worn with other bright shades. It boils down to how you pair the look.

Green & Blue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Combine blue with green, and you have a colour match that is powerful and bright. You don’t necessarily need to break it up with neutral colours. It’s one of those combinations that can look great with silver or gold accessories.

 Blue & Pink

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafsah (@hafymo)

Pink and blue complement each other perfectly. The trick is to pair a lighter shade with a darker wash or opt for pastels (soft pink and pale blue) for that statement look.

Orange & Yellow

Whether it’s a dress that perfectly combines this brilliant colour combination or individual pieces, orange and yellow, is the new black! This combo transcends seasons.

