Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks| Edition 118

Here’s How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Check out Lerato Kgamanyane's Guide to Effortless Everyday Style – You’re Welcome!

Here’s Every Reason To Love Blue Mbombo's Uber-Chic Baby Bump Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

Oscars2022: Zendaya stole the Spotlight in Maison Valentino at the 94th Academy Awards

How To Win Red Carpet Fashion at The Oscars – According To Tiffany Haddish

#Oscars2022: See Will Smith, Lupita Nyong'o, Tiffany Haddish & All Our Favourite Stars At The 94th Academy Awards

April & Alex Showcased an Astonishing AW22 Collection at Portugal Fashion Week

BNStyle Plus Sound: Three Words That Best Describe Boity Thulo - Talented, Trendy, Tasteful

Published

4 hours ago

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

A post shared by Ellie Delphine (@slipintostyle)

 

A post shared by Violet Ezedimora (@violetezedimora)

 

A post shared by Tamara Renaye (@tamararenaye)

 

A post shared by Sharron Clear (@arrayoffaces)

 

A post shared by Nothando (@theselfcarequeen_)

 

A post shared by Eni 👑 (@eniusman)

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

