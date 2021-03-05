Join this BellaNaija Style Conversation with Toke Makinwa, Achieng Agutu & Chioma Ikokwu!

Every week in the month of March, BellaNaija Style will host important, interactive conversations with female industry leaders in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle space on the Clubhouse app. So mark your calendars for the ultimate Girls Chat!

Follow the conversations on Instagram with #BNSConvos and #BNSWomensMonth.

This week, we host Media IT girl and luxury lover Toke Makinwa, Influencer and self-proclaimed confidence Queen Achieng Agutu and Beauty Boss and connoisseur of lavish living Chioma Ikokwu to a thought-provoking conversation on Normalizing Self-love, Confidence and Luxury Living.

It’s 2021, why is there still a stigma around women, especially Black women living in luxury? Africa is abuzz with strong, successful women, doing great things both on and outside the continent. But when it comes to partaking in luxury, there seems to be a sense of shame or guilt.

In this conversation, we will break down the negative stereotypes of #BlackWomeninLuxury and discuss what we can do as a community to overcome them. Click HERE to add this to your schedule now.

Meet The Speakers

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author. Toke is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016. Since the start of her career, Toke has always set herself apart with her stunning sense of style and impeccable good looks – always turning up on the Best Dressed List at every event. With a notable taste in luxury fashion and experiences, Toke has bagged endorsements with Ciroc, Payporte, Oppo Mobile and more, not to mention her flourishing handbag brand Toke Makinwa Luxury and growing skincare line Glow by TM. Amidst juggling all these, Toke makes time out to reward herself with exciting trips around the world, luxury splurges including a growing Birkin collection amongst others. Simply put, she is one confident black woman who knows how to live her best life.

Achieng Agutu

Achieng is a fast-rising Kenyan influencer based in the US who describes herself as The Tantalizing Confidence Queen! Her page is a resource of relatable videos about body positivity and self-confidence and no doubt her content goes viral each time because of her great energy and how a lot of people are able to draw inspiration from her vibrant personality. From features in Vogue and walking the La Vie By CK NYFW show to a new Valentino endorsement, Achieng proves confidence is all you need to be to achieve your goals.

Chioma Ikowku

Chioma is the co-founder and CEO of Good Hair Ltd and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge. She co-founded the hair and beauty brand Good Hair Ltd which was started in England in 2009, before moving to Nigeria in 2014. Ikokwu together with her partner Kika Osunde built a beauty hub known as “The Good Hair Space” an art mall that houses a hair salon, nail bar, VIP Lounge, Makeup studio, Lash Spa, Champagne Bar, and Men’s grooming centre. She is part owner of Brass and Copper, a restaurant and bar in the Good Hair Space in the Lekki, Lagos.

Host:

Mary Edoro, Head of Content BellaNaija Style

Search “BellaNaija” on the Clubhouse app and join our club to be a part of this conversation. You can also click HERE to add this to your schedule now.

Date: Wednesday 3rd, March

Time: 5 PM (West African Time)

Follow the conversations on Instagram with #BNSGirlsChat and #BNSWomensMonth.