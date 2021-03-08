“Talented, International, Bankable” – Lala Akindoju is Entering a New Year with Ease

Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju is celebrating her birthday and she posted some lovely photos, announcing the release of her acting course – “The Actor’s Blueprint Course“.

Lala shared the photos on social media and wrote,

My birthday last year was the last time things seemed “normal” …and what a year it has been…many ups and many downs, losses, deaths but somehow we are still here with many things to be grateful for.

My mouth is filled with laughter and my tongue is filled with songs of joy and gratitude. For love, life, family, friends, a career that’s growing and a support system that’s solid. I know that if it was not for the Lord that was on my side … I enter into this new year and new phase with the ease only God can give. There’s so much in store and I’m here for it.

34, we move!!!

…and yes, The Actor’s Blueprint Course is now open! Click link in my bio to register.

To celebrate his lovely wife, Chef Fregz also shared a photo of himself and Lala with her baby bump and captioned it:

In the year that the silence on many projects was loud, you conceived and birthed so many impossibilities.

In the looming darkness, you burned a flame stick to light up opportunities.

Against impossibilities, you saw to it a lot happened. Your tenacity is blood vessel deep. Your drive is sometimes obsession but it’s so attractive. You never but see how to win. You birthed so many firsts this last year. Even now, your most important yet.

You’ve been speaking ease. You will find it. Experience it and others will withdraw from your goodness that spills over.

34, will see you jump the hurdles and cross finish lines of grueling spartan courses. Talented. International. Bankable.

All Manifesting nicely. You will be alive to behold the glory of the journey.

Happy Birthday Mama A

🥳♥️

Photo Credit: @Lalaakindoju, @chef_fregz