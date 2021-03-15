Tiffany Haddish’s Reaction To Her Grammy Win Has Us In Our Feelings

The winners of the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Sunday, and many of our faves were celebrated. Tiffany Haddish, whose work on “Black Mitzvah” was awarded the Best Comedy Album, had the best reaction to finding that she had received the prestigious award.

While filming “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” she hears in her earpiece from a producer that she’s won the Grammy she was nominated for. She stops talking to the kids briefly, and tearfully asks: “Y’all serious? I really won?”

Haddish reminds the kids that a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986, citing Whoopi Goldberg as the only Black woman to win for “Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording.”

“Can I tell you why I’m crying?” she asks, using her victory and reaction as a teaching moment. “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right? And it’s a lot of times that you feel like, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?’”

“And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can,” she goes on. “Against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m going to just put my best foot forward, and I’m going to give the world the best that I got.’ Right? Anything is possible.”