Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Tiffany Haddish's Reaction To Her Grammy Win Has Us In Our Feelings

Movies & TV Scoop

And the 2021 Oscar Nominees Are... Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman & “The Midnight Sky” | See Full List

Events Music Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 63rd Annual #GRAMMYs

Events Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Nas & Wizkid Make History at the 63rd Grammys | See Winners List

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Snags His First Grammy Award in Best Global Music Album Category

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

A House, Stocks & ₦10m to Education Charity - Elites Raised the Bar for Erica's 27th Birthday

Scoop Sweet Spot

Iyabo Ojo has the Sweetest Message for her Daughter Priscilla on her Birthday

Scoop Sweet Spot

Star Girl Erica Rings in 27th Birthday with Lovely New Photos

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Ini Dima-Okojie from the Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration "Namaste Wahala"

Movies & TV Music Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of Every Story Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

Scoop

Tiffany Haddish’s Reaction To Her Grammy Win Has Us In Our Feelings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The winners of the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Sunday, and many of our faves were celebrated. Tiffany Haddish, whose work on “Black Mitzvah” was awarded the Best Comedy Album, had the best reaction to finding that she had received the prestigious award.

While filming “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” she hears in her earpiece from a producer that she’s won the Grammy she was nominated for. She stops talking to the kids briefly, and tearfully asks: “Y’all serious? I really won?”

Haddish reminds the kids that a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986, citing Whoopi Goldberg as the only Black woman to win for “Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording.

“Can I tell you why I’m crying?” she asks, using her victory and reaction as a teaching moment. “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right? And it’s a lot of times that you feel like, ‘Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?’”

“And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can,” she goes on. “Against all odds, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m going to just put my best foot forward, and I’m going to give the world the best that I got.’ Right? Anything is possible.”

Watch the beautiful moment below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About

Dennis Isong: Would you Rather Buy a House or Build One?

A Wife Being a Part of the Family Shouldn’t be Up for Debate
Advertisement
css.php