Here Are 7 Vibrant Looks To Copy From Mamissa Mboob-Hunger

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed of the Week: Tolu Bally, Burna Boy, Kiki Osinbajo & More

As Expected, Andrea Iyamah's Spring/Summer 2021 Collection is just Glorious!

Watch Kris Jenner Analyze 17 of Her Timeless Looks From 1990 to Now

Join BellaNaija Style's Conversation this Weekend With Lisa Folawiyo, Teni Sagoe, Didi Akinyelure & More

See How Style Stars Rocked Green this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 137

10 Stylish Looks These Cool Kenyan Fashion Girls Rocked This Week

Check Out Our Favourite Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 66

Sade Akinosho's Style Guide To Looking Chic 7 Days Of The Week

Andrea Iyamah's Spring/Summer 2021 Virtual Show is a Must Watch

Here Are 7 Vibrant Looks To Copy From Mamissa Mboob-Hunger

Published

44 mins ago

 on

They say “Style” is one way to say who you are without using words, and #BellaStylista Mamissa Mboob-Hunger is one fashionista that stands and commands attention with her remarkable fashion choices.

If you’re one of Mamissa Mboob-Hunger, a.k.a The Colour Memam‘s 99,000 plus followers on Instagram, you are no stranger to her bold colour choices.

The Queen of Colour, as she describes herself, is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself. One thing is sure, Mamissa isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions, in fact, we are here for it!

From vibrant prints to her unique layering style, keep scrolling to check out Mamissa’s exceptional looks —and we’re sure you’ll learn some great tips and tricks for the week.

Monday:

Start the week with a stylish patterned suit and a vibrant top.

@thecolourmemam

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a blazer and pair with a patterned asymmetric skirt.

@thecolourmemam

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

@thecolourmemam

Thursday:

An orange bandage dress is a perfect fit for Thursday happy hour cocktails.

@thecolourmemam

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, step out in a stylish colour combo fit.

@thecolourmemam

Saturday:

It’s Saturday! Rock a stylish denim fit.

@thecolourmemam

Sunday:

Any Sunday activity calls for high fashion.

@thecolourmemam

