Lagos State Government relaxes restrictions on social gatherings & event centres across the state

On Friday, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, authorised a further relaxation of restrictions on social events and event centres throughout the state.

According to a statement released by the Lagos Safety Commission on Friday, limits on social and event centres are being eased immediately. He “due consultation and deliberations with relevant stakeholders and MDAs including the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos State Safety Commission and approved the further easing of social centres across the State with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Under this new relaxation of regulations, event centres will now hold a limit of 500 participants, regardless of their size. The overall event time for social activities has now been increased from two hours to six hours.

FLASH: Lagos State Government has further eased restrictions on Social/Event centres in the State. This was disclosed today by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and the DG, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.@jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/Ai5KVOBfKC — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) April 9, 2021

The below are the complete recommendations for social/event facilities: