News
Lagos State Government relaxes restrictions on social gatherings & event centres across the state
On Friday, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, authorised a further relaxation of restrictions on social events and event centres throughout the state.
According to a statement released by the Lagos Safety Commission on Friday, limits on social and event centres are being eased immediately. He “due consultation and deliberations with relevant stakeholders and MDAs including the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos State Safety Commission and approved the further easing of social centres across the State with immediate effect,” the statement said.
Under this new relaxation of regulations, event centres will now hold a limit of 500 participants, regardless of their size. The overall event time for social activities has now been increased from two hours to six hours.
FLASH: Lagos State Government has further eased restrictions on Social/Event centres in the State. This was disclosed today by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuff and the DG, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.@jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/Ai5KVOBfKC
— Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) April 9, 2021
The below are the complete recommendations for social/event facilities:
- All event centres must hold a valid license of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture before operating as an event centre in the State.
- All event centres must be duly registered and verified on The Lagos State Safety Commission website www.lasgsafetyreg.com before holding any event.
- An Event Safety Clearance must be obtained from the Lagos State Safety Commission through the website www.lasgsafetyreg.com for any proposed event or exhibition.
- Safety Marshals shall be deployed by an accredited event safety consultant from Lagos State Safety Commission for every social event with attendance exceeding over 200 people.
- Occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 50% of the maximum design capacity of the hall, wherein Occupancy Limit stickers provided by the Lagos State Safety Commission must be boldly posted at the entrance of the event hall.
- The maximum allowable capacity for Event Centers irrespective of the occupancy limit is 500 people.
- Deep cleaning must be carried out before and after every event.
- Physical distancing shall be maintained between seated guests and a maximum number of seated guests should be 6 (six) people on a table of 10 (ten)persons.
- Event duration should not exceed a maximum period of 6-hours.
- All guests and service providers at the facility must wear a nose mask and make use of hand sanitizers
- All guests and service providers must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or in the alternative use hand sanitisers.
- Temperature checks must be taken at all entry points into a facility.
- Guests and service providers with temperature (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on the ground.
- Hand sanitisers must be positioned at the entry points and different spots within the hall.
- All event centres must endeavour to display standard COVID-19 safety signs. The signs must be bold and installed at conspicuous locations.
- Event centre owners/ planners/vendors would be responsible for any breach of protocols by their staff.