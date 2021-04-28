ICYMI: Winners of Maltina School Games 2020 Receives Prizes | See Photos

Connect with us

7 hours ago

L-R Dr. Obafunsho Usman, Treasurer Nigeria School Sport Federation; Anifowose Sikirat, Winner Best Athlete Junior Girls Category, and Hilson Mbara, Trade Marketing Execution Manager- Strategic Programs, Nigerian Breweries.

One of Nigeria’s top malt brands, Maltina, has handed over prizes to the winners of the 2020 Maltina School Games during a private ceremony in Lagos.

The prize-giving event which was rescheduled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, was organized to honour secondary school athletes who have excelled in 100m and 200m race, 4x100m, as well as javelin and shot put.

Kehinde Kadiri Portfolio Manager for non Alcoholic Drinks Nigerian Breweries with overall winner Ojo Joy

The winning athletes were chosen across four sub-categories including; Junior and Senior Girls category and the Junior and Senior Boys category.

Speaking during the prize-giving event, Brand Manager, Maltina, Chiamaka Efulu said,

“The Maltina School Games has been an avenue for us to support the all-round development of young people through physical activity and sport across the country and we are grateful for the success of the 2020 games. It is so delightful to decorate our winners and we remain committed to continue sharing happiness today and beyond as a brand.”

Anifowose Sidika winner best athlete girls category

Some of the winners that were awarded include; Anifowose Sikirat, a student of Ijaiye Housing Estate Junior School, who won gold medals in both 100m and 4 x 100m races; Ojo Joy, another student from Ijaiye Housing Estate Senior School who won three gold medals in 100m, 200m, and 4×100m race in the Senior Girls’ category

Okon Moses winner best athlete junior male category

Other winners include Okon Moses from Euba Junior Secondary School, who won a gold medal in the 400m and 4×100m races, as well as a silver medal in the 100m race; Nnedum Onyebuchi, a student from CRC Amesi-Anambra who won himself a well-deserved gold medal in javelin and shot put – making him the overall winner in the Senior Boys’ category.

L-R Comrade Austin Jonah, Secretary-General, Nigeria School Sport Federation; Ojo Joy, winner Best Athlete Senior Girls Category and Nwachukwu Ajulor, Media and Brand PR Manager Nigerian Breweries.

These four winners from the four different sub-categories went home with a cash prize of 500,000 naira while the top three participants across all the games received a gold, silver, and bronze medal respectively; and all gold medalists in all four locations received an HP laptop each, in addition to their medals.

The grand prizes of five million Naira and one million Naira were presented to the overall best school and overall best athlete; Ijaiye Housing Estate, Secondary School, Lagos, and Ojo Joy, from Ijaiye Housing Estate Secondary School respectively.

L-R Okelola Oludara Tutor, General Permanent Secretary Education District VI; Titilayo Solarin Tutor, General Permanent Secretary Education District 1; Oyetunde Oladipupo, Principal, Ijaye Housing Estate Senior Grammar School.

Other attendees at the prize-giving ceremony include; Titilayo Solarin representing the Honourable Commissioner for Education Lagos State Folashade Adefisayo; Olabisi Joseph, President of Nigeria School Sports Federation; Oluyomi Olaide Oluwasanmi, Director School Sports Directorate, Lagos State.

The Maltina School Games is a competition organized by Maltina to engage young people in different track and field activities.

