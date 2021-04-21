The Green Investment Club is set to hold a Media Parley themed “The Money Moves by Today’s Young Nigerian” | April 23rd

The Green Investment Club (TGIC) has announced that it will present its investment report spanning the past 3-years, at a media parley billed for April 23rd, 2021 in Victoria Island, Lagos. Recognized as one of Africa’s fastest-growing investment clubs, The Green Investment Club (TGIC) is a registered trademark of the Vestract Company, established 3 years ago to provide financial education and credible investment opportunities to millennials in Africa.

Themed “The Money Moves by Today’s Young Nigerian“, the event will be attended by corporate investment partners, members of the club’s advisory board, finance enthusiasts, members of TGIC, and members of the Nigerian press.

“The theme is focused on showcasing shifting priorities for the young Nigerian based on the current economic climate and to showcase how the members of TGIC have evolved as investors in this period; from simply saving, to baby steps in investing to building diversified portfolios that include investing in the stock market, Eurobonds, VC funds, real estate in Nigeria, USA and more,” said Tomie Balogun, founder of TGIC and CEO, the Vestract Company.

“We also want to prove that young people can invest responsibly and not only in Ponzi schemes. They can invest responsibly in a way that helps small businesses grow and supports economic growth if they are financially educated. Our mission as an investment community is to provide financial education within the community and support them with practical tools to get the financial results they need.” Balogun shared.

She revealed that the event will host a panel discussion to explore the theme and outline more ways for young Nigerians to prepare for a better financial future. The lineup of thought leaders expected to speak at the event include Chairman Princeps Holdings (Credit Wallet), Peter Atuma; Co-founder, Farmforte, Osazuwa Osayi; and COO at Apel Asset Management, Oladunni Olawuyi.

While the club’s primary objective is to maximize profits, the group works passionately to provide each member with a solid foundation in the principles of investing. The Green Investment Club has a proven investment strategy and consistently operates as one of the best-performing investment clubs.

Tomie Balogun also shared that the investment club has rallied thousands of young investors to invest over N6.4billion in multiple subsidiaries such as transport and logistics, agriculture, interior design, digital marketing, health and wellness, food production among other Industries.

“Our target audience is the Nigerian youth who is trying to figure out how to save, budget, and invest in a constantly changing economic environment. They want to achieve financial security and tick off things on their bucket list, however, they are typically excluded by investment institutions due to the size of income. They want financial security but have no clue how to achieve this.”

Since its inception, The Green Investment Club has assisted small medium enterprises to access impact finance: grants, concessional loans, and social equity intended to create positive impact beyond financial return. It has connected impact investors to investable businesses, supporting them to improve the performance of their portfolio. For an investment club that started with just 35 members, the community has grown to over 1700 members who live and work in 26 countries across the globe.

TGIC is currently closed to new members but will re-open in May 2021. Prospective members can read more and sign up HERE to join the waitlist.

