Here Are 7 Chic Looks To Copy From Tonye This Week

Nigerian #BellaStylista Tonye has a sense of style that is easy, chic, and stylish. Her style is defined by two vital principles: simple key basics and a careful selection of colours.

We can’t help but fall in love with Tonye’s ability to transform the most basic outfits into the most stylish looks. The fashionista has mastered the act of looking great every day, while also building a cohesive and timeless wardrobe.

Join us as we gather major sartorial inspiration for the week from Tonye.

Monday

Kick-off the week in a stylish white top, red skirt and classic black pumps.

Tuesday

Switch things up with a yellow blazer and black pants to win all the accolades.

Wednesday

Because on Wednesdays, we wear pink!

Thursday

A look that takes you from a board meeting to an evening hangout.

Friday

It’s the end of the week, step out in a chic denim look.

Saturday:

Saturday hangouts call for amazing colour combos.

Sunday:

Sundays night out calls for high fashion.

