Pheelz serves up visualizer for "Somebody"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Award-winning music producer and artist, Pheelz has released the animated video for “Somebody.”

The song was released alongside his debut EP, “Hear Me Out” earlier this year. In the song, he asserts his status as a successful producer while expressing his desire to live life to the fullest. The animated video for the song was designed and directed by Pheelz. Through the animation, he brings the lyrics in the song to life.

On February 19, Pheelz released his debut project as an artist. The 5-track extended play featured compelling singles like: “Somebody,” “Wayward Girl,” and “One Life” which have been positively received by critics and listeners.

Similar to the EP, “Somebody” contains themes of self-discovery, self-actualization, and the undying love for creativity.

Watch the video below:

