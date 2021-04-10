Connect with us

Woli Arole & Yemi’s Pre-wedding Shoot is Giving Us That Vintage Feel

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you’re a lover of love and comedy, then this is definitely going to get you as excited as we are. It’s a beautiful case of when the joy giver finds his own special source of joy. Now, that’s what we call a complete win.

Brilliant Nigerian actor and comedian, Toyin Bayegun popularly knows as Woli Arole and the love of his life, Yemi is set to take that highly coveted walk down the aisle. Their love story started “somewhere in London” as the comedian mentioned in one of his Instagram posts. Now, the love birds are stepping into the next phase of their career and we’re absolutely excited for them. We can’t help but love these beautiful photos from their pre-wedding shoot. The vintage asooke is giving us that timeless love vibe and we’re here for it. The huge smiles on their faces and undeniable chemistry have us drooling and we wouldn’t have it any other way! 😅🤭

Check out all their beautiful pre-wedding photos below.

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: #YemiOlogo
Groom-to-be: @officialarole
Makeup@diolsclassics
Outfits@tsignaturebespoke
Photography@sojioni

