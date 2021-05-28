BN Style Your Curves: 10 Unmissable Looks From Bella Michelle

We love discovering new BellaStylistas whose style and content leaves us feeling inspired, even though we could hoard all these stylish influencers and content creators, we would rather share them with you, our very own BellaStylistas, so we can all enjoy their unique styles and creativity together.

Our pick for this week’s Style Your Curves feature is Senegalese plus-sized fashion blogger and travel content creator Bella Michelle.

From form-fitted dresses to chic sets, Bella doesn’t limit herself or her style but rather explores the different styling options that accentuate her curves to the fullest.

Still, need proof that this BellaStylista is absolutely bomb? Let these pictures do all the talking.