Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Scoop

Here's What Overwood CEO Tayo Oyedeji Had to Share During Our Live Twitter Chat | #BNAsksTayo

Career Inspired Scoop

Flutterwave is One of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021

Career Scoop

#BNAsksWana: All the Questions Wana Sambo Keye Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

Career Features Inspired

Enitan Kehinde: Lessons & Wins from My 5 Years of Being a PR Consultant

Career

Here's What you Need to know about Rose Ada Okwechime's Life, Career & Business Strides in the Mortgage Industry

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Slay On with Custom-Made Dresses from Omaji Designs

Career

#BNAsksOre: All the Questions WiiCreate CEO Oreoluwa Shonibare Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

Career Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career

Dubai Tourism in partnership with Princewills Trust is set to host Vision and Success Challenge 2021

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians! Welcome to May.

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

In many parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected companies of all kinds, especially those with smaller operating margins, such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month
  • Share the social media handles for the business

Please Note:

  • One User commenting on the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered
  • All comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 10th of May.

The winner’s post will be published on the 11th of May.

Start nominating!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Thing About Laying Curses on Others

Your Better Self with Akanna: Living in the Age of Misinformation

How Do We Make Our Society Safer for Every “Ini ‘Hiny’ Umoren”?

Eniola Olaosebikan: The Thing About Wanting a Child of a Particular Gender

Chika Okorafor Aneke: How Mindfulness Can Help Men Reduce Stress
Advertisement
css.php