Here’s How Kemi Ajibare Nails Vibrant IT Girl Style 7 Days A Week

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Kemi Ajibare is this week’s style inspiration, the content creator and personal stylist has a modern and effortlessly chic style type.

The US-based fashionista favours neutral ensembles and pieces with sleek clean lines, chic denim, minimal accessories, and occasional vibrant colours.

Looking for some inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven stylish fits based on Kemi’s style.

Monday:

Blazers look great over dresses and help to add warmth and style to your outfit.

Tuesday:

Rock a neutral set and pair with vibrant accessories.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

You can’t go wrong in a chic leather on leather combo for Thursday happy hour cocktails.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, step out in a stylish denim look.

Saturday:

Head to the cinema with a blazer and denim combo.

Sunday:

Sunday hangouts call for chic dresses.

