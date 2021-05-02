You’ll Love This New Collection By Jerré tagged “Champagne and Flowers”

Lagos-based contemporary brand Jerré has unveiled a new collection tagged Champagne and Flowers for the new season.

The collection features gorgeous occasion dresses in striking colours gold and red including trendy cuts and stand-out details. See the full lookbook below

Credits:

Photography: @ofure.ighalo

Model: @ebuniola for @xa_models

Hair and make-up: @hoottiee

Set manager: @ayobamii___

Creative direction: @jeremiah.segun