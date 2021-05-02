Connect with us

You’ll Love This New Collection By Jerré tagged “Champagne and Flowers”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lagos-based contemporary brand Jerré has unveiled a new collection tagged Champagne and Flowers for the new season.

The collection features gorgeous occasion dresses in striking colours gold and red including trendy cuts and stand-out details. See the full lookbook below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits:
Photography: @ofure.ighalo
Model: @ebuniola for @xa_models
Hair and make-up: @hoottiee
Set manager: @ayobamii___
Creative direction: @jeremiah.segun

