You’ll Love This New Collection By Jerré tagged “Champagne and Flowers”

Style
You’ll Love This New Collection By Jerré tagged “Champagne and Flowers”
Lagos-based contemporary brand Jerré has unveiled a new collection tagged Champagne and Flowers for the new season.
The collection features gorgeous occasion dresses in striking colours gold and red including trendy cuts and stand-out details. See the full lookbook below
The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!
Credits:
Photography: @ofure.ighalo
Model: @ebuniola for @xa_models
Hair and make-up: @hoottiee
Set manager: @ayobamii___
Creative direction: @jeremiah.segun