Richard Mofe Damijo looks Incredible in this New OUCH Collection
Nigerian fashion brand OUCH has unveiled its latest collection tagged The OUCHFARI.
According to the statement of the brand:
The OUCHFARI is a perfect blend between the traditional kaftan and the formal English suit.
An answer to an alternative for the man of style who is only presented with the option of a suit, blazer or kaftan.
Made from the finest of 120s, 130s and 150 super Merino and Australian wool, The OUCHFari is presently available only as made-to-measure.
See the full collection below.
Credits
Brand: @ouchaholics
Model: @mofedamijo
Photography: @6ix_jo
Creative Director:@uchennaji