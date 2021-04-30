Richard Mofe Damijo looks Incredible in this New OUCH Collection

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fashion brand OUCH has unveiled its latest collection tagged The OUCHFARI.

According to the statement of the brand:

The OUCHFARI is a perfect blend between the traditional kaftan and the formal English suit.

An answer to an alternative for the man of style who is only presented with the option of a suit, blazer or kaftan.

Made from the finest of 120s, 130s and 150 super Merino and Australian wool, The OUCHFari is presently available only as made-to-measure.

See the full collection below.

Credits
Brand@ouchaholics
Model@mofedamijo
Photography@6ix_jo
Creative Director:@uchennaji

