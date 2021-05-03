Connect with us

A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Vine Olugu – You’re Welcome

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Boity Thulo, Mercy Eke, Ini Edo & More

You'll Love This New Collection By Jerré tagged "Champagne and Flowers"

Richard Mofe Damijo looks Incredible in this New OUCH Collection

See How Style Stars Rocked Green this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 143

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 72

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 379

Outfit Obsession: TV Star Porsha Williams Shines Wearing Ese Azenabor for RHOA Reunion

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Blue Mbombo, Andrea Iyamah & More

Here’s A Week’s Worth of Style Inspiration Courtesy Prisca – You’re Welcome!

A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Vine Olugu – You’re Welcome

4 hours ago

Nigerian model, actor and fashion influencer Vine Olugu is one stylish man who’s not afraid to inject vibrant colours into his wardrobe.

The fashionista has a perfectly curated feed and a penchant for styling colours and textures in a seamless way to fit his aesthetic. From soft pink and baby blue to sharp yellow – there is no dull look on his Instagram page.

If you’re looking for more ways to add colours to your wardrobe, look no further, we have curated seven stylish outfits for the week using Vine Olugu as a style guide.

Monday:

Start the week with a patterned shirt, dark pants and a matching belt and shoes.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a stylish colour combo to win all the accolades.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout is a win-win.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

Saturday:

Sneakers and a Tee perfect for a Saturday hangout with friends.

Sunday:

Any Sunday activity calls for high fashion.

The Definitive Guide to African Style

