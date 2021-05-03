A Colourful Week in Style Courtesy Vine Olugu – You’re Welcome

Nigerian model, actor and fashion influencer Vine Olugu is one stylish man who’s not afraid to inject vibrant colours into his wardrobe.

The fashionista has a perfectly curated feed and a penchant for styling colours and textures in a seamless way to fit his aesthetic. From soft pink and baby blue to sharp yellow – there is no dull look on his Instagram page.

If you’re looking for more ways to add colours to your wardrobe, look no further, we have curated seven stylish outfits for the week using Vine Olugu as a style guide.

Monday:

Start the week with a patterned shirt, dark pants and a matching belt and shoes.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a stylish colour combo to win all the accolades.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from work to an evening hangout is a win-win.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, and this look is an example of a stylish casual Friday.

Saturday:

Sneakers and a Tee perfect for a Saturday hangout with friends.

Sunday:

Any Sunday activity calls for high fashion.

