Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Adunni Ade is Serving 🔥 Looks in These Birthday Snaps

Scoop Sweet Spot

See How Beyoncé & JAY-Z Stepped Out for Their NBA Date Night 

Scoop Sweet Spot

Meet the New Akinruiyiwa & Yéyé Akinruiyiwa of Owu Kingdom — Olumide & Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Scoop Sweet Spot

Prince Harry & Meghan’s Baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana is Here!

Sweet Spot

Dadaboy Ehiz & Chyna Bee Have Welcomed Their First Child Together!

Sweet Spot

Norbert & Gloria Young Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

Sweet Spot

Chacha Eke Faani Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary with Cute Family Portraits😍

Sweet Spot

Nina is Walking into 25 Like a Queen!

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Simi & Adekunle Gold's New Track "Happy Birthday" is Dedicated to their Precious Baby Girl ❤️

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Ify & Jude Okoye's Baby Boy is Here - Meet Ethan Jidenna

Sweet Spot

Adunni Ade is Serving 🔥 Looks in These Birthday Snaps

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s Adunni Ade‘s birthday and the Nollywood star is serving major looks in these gorgeous photos and we can’t get enough 😍
Adunni posted some beautiful photos to celebrate the day saying,

Last 365 Days has been a journey, one i’m grateful for, both the good and bad. I have learnt so much, the true definition of love, of leadership, of trust, of faithfulness, of hope, of sacrifice. In this time, in this day, I pray for the World to be a better place for us all.
It’s a Southern Belle themed shoot repping my mom’s country side.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUN DUN

I walk around believing there’s nothing I cannot accomplish simply because I believe in myself. A few stumbling blocks but damnit, I rise,” the actress wrote, sharing more photos.

Photo Credit: @iamadunniade

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie “Dangal”

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (2)
BellaNaija - Federal Government is delivering on its Electoral Promises - Lai Mohammed

The Irony of the Federal Government Suspending Twitter in a Democracy

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (1)

DonateNG is Eradicating Sickle Cell Disorder With the “1k4Sickle” Campaign
Advertisement
css.php