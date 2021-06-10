Connect with us

Style

It's All About Vacation Fashion this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 149

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Flooraa K Edition

Style

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 78

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mercy Eke, Erica Nlewedim, Joselyn Dumas & More

Style

You'll Love this Black Tie Collection by Jurio Luti tagged "Patches & Blings"

Style

These 9 Ghanaian #BellaStylistas Just Served LEWKS You Need To See STAT!

Style

Idia Aisien's latest #OOTD is a Lesson in Colour Blocking

Style

Elsa Majimbo Is Rocking a Stunning Faux Locs Updo on the Cover of NATIVE Magazine’s Latest Issue!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Denim this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 148

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Chic Workwear Fits: Issue 77

Style

It’s All About Vacation Fashion this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 149

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

@didistone

That wraps it up for Issue 149!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Ugochi Hates Paying Black Tax but Growing Up in a Poor Family Leaves Her With No Choice

This is How the Twitter Suspension is Affecting Nigeria’s Economy

Ivie Omoregie: The Personal Items Importation Penalty

Mfonobong Inyang: Simple Safety Strategies Schools Need to Adopt
Advertisement
css.php