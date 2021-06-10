BN Style Your Bump: The Flooraa K Edition

Connect with us

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com, we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity style!.

For today’s edition, we spotlight Paris-based fashion, beauty, and lifestyle influencer Flooraa K. This content creator and YouTuber definitely had one of the most stylish pregnancies so far. Styling her baby bump, she was quite versatile with what she wore, you’ll see the usual jackets, maxi dresses, pants, and pencil dresses but Flooraa never shied away from statement-making outfits. From her casual outfits to more glamorous looks, she spared no slay and constantly gave us ootd inspo daily.

Keep scrolling for a curated list of her most stylish maternity looks below;

Denim & Casualwear

Vacation Fashion

Jumpsuits

Maxi dresses & Sundresses

