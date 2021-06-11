Check Out Kanayo O. Kanayo in this “Odogwu” Collection by Yomi Casual

Nigerian menswear brand Yomi Casual has unveiled its latest collection tagged Odogwu and the lookbook features Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo.

According to the brand, the collection is made from the finest of fabrics, the very stylish collection shows off pieces with intricate embroidery, modern cuts, and timeless designs that are simply amazing.

The pieces from this collection will definitely add a roaring charm to that stylish man’s personality, and the colors will definitely make you look perfect.

See the full lookbook below

Credits:

Designs: @yomicasual

Photography: @ayoalasi

Muse: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Shoes: @glitterati_ferrare