Connect with us

Style

Check Out Kanayo O. Kanayo in this "Odogwu" Collection by Yomi Casual

Style

BN Style Your Bump: The Flooraa K Edition

Style

It's All About Vacation Fashion this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 149

Style

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 78

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Mercy Eke, Erica Nlewedim, Joselyn Dumas & More

Style

You'll Love this Black Tie Collection by Jurio Luti tagged "Patches & Blings"

Style

These 9 Ghanaian #BellaStylistas Just Served LEWKS You Need To See STAT!

Style

Idia Aisien's latest #OOTD is a Lesson in Colour Blocking

Style

Elsa Majimbo Is Rocking a Stunning Faux Locs Updo on the Cover of NATIVE Magazine’s Latest Issue!

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Denim this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 148

Style

Check Out Kanayo O. Kanayo in this “Odogwu” Collection by Yomi Casual

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nigerian menswear brand Yomi Casual has unveiled its latest collection tagged Odogwu and the lookbook features Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo.

According to the brand, the collection is made from the finest of fabrics, the very stylish collection shows off pieces with intricate embroidery, modern cuts, and timeless designs that are simply amazing.

The pieces from this collection will definitely add a roaring charm to that stylish man’s personality, and the colors will definitely make you look perfect.

See the full lookbook below

Credits:
Designs: @yomicasual
Photography: @ayoalasi
Muse: @kanayo.o.kanayo
Shoes: @glitterati_ferrare

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Joy Eneghalu: How to Make a Career Transition into Tech

RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Ugochi Hates Paying Black Tax but Growing Up in a Poor Family Leaves Her With No Choice

This is How the Twitter Suspension is Affecting Nigeria’s Economy
Advertisement
css.php