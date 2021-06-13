Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

These Cultural Extravaganza LEWKS At the Movie Premiere of “Àyìnlá” Deserve A Standing Ovation

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 12 of "Highway Girls" is Right Here!

Living Movies & TV Promotions

“O Setigo” - That's the Sizzling New Cooking Show by Maggi

BN TV Movies & TV

Anayo Finally Meets the Mystery Man in Episode 6 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Let's Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Temi Ami-Williams Loves Everything About Her Character 'Rosa' & She Believes "Eyimofe" is a Must-Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 2 of "Is This Seat Taken" features Ajebutter | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Azeez Takes a Trip in Episode 2 of "My Name Is A-Zed" Season 2

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jade Osiberu is Super Proud of the Magic she created on "Áyìnlá" with Tunde Kelani

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

"My Village People" premiered in Lagos with Bovi, Sophie Alakija, Rachel Oniga looking 🔥

Movies & TV

These Cultural Extravaganza LEWKS At the Movie Premiere of “Àyìnlá” Deserve A Standing Ovation

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Fashion took its most glamorous and flamboyant turn for the Cultural Extravagant theme at the “Àyìnlá” movie premiere on Sunday night. The stars showed us yet again how it’s done with their head-turning interpretations of the theme, all snatched and elegant.

The elegant evening was attended by cast members, key industry players, artists, and more.

Here’s how some of your fave stars showed up!

Adedimeji Lateef

Omowunmi Dada

Debo Adebayo

Bimbo Ademoye

Jumoke Odetola

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Ade Laoye

Akah Nnani

Osas Ighodaro

Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe

Antoinette Lecky

Lilo Aderogba

Stan Nze

Daniel Etim Effiong

Toyin Abraham

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Mercy Aigbe

Photo Credit: #AyinlaTheMovie

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Let’s Ensure Our Democracy is Rooted in Strong Institutions

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Joy Eneghalu: How to Make a Career Transition into Tech

RiRi Okoye: Low-Cost Marketing Strategies that Can Help Grow your Business

Ugochi Hates Paying Black Tax but Growing Up in a Poor Family Leaves Her With No Choice
Advertisement
css.php