These Cultural Extravaganza LEWKS At the Movie Premiere of “Àyìnlá” Deserve A Standing Ovation

Fashion took its most glamorous and flamboyant turn for the Cultural Extravagant theme at the “Àyìnlá” movie premiere on Sunday night. The stars showed us yet again how it’s done with their head-turning interpretations of the theme, all snatched and elegant.

The elegant evening was attended by cast members, key industry players, artists, and more.

Here’s how some of your fave stars showed up!

Adedimeji Lateef

Omowunmi Dada

Debo Adebayo

Bimbo Ademoye

Jumoke Odetola

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Ade Laoye

Akah Nnani

Osas Ighodaro

Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe

Antoinette Lecky

Lilo Aderogba

Stan Nze

Daniel Etim Effiong

Toyin Abraham

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Mercy Aigbe

Photo Credit: #AyinlaTheMovie