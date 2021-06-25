Your Look inside the Johnnie Walker Sip and Paint Highball Hangout in Abuja

Connect with us

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Johnnie Walker made a huge post-lockdown comeback in a multi-sensory hangout that had guests treated to a Sip and Paint experience – a select sampling of Johnnie Walker highball cocktail marinated in visual art.

Hosted in true Johnnie Walker style at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Abuja, mixologists served diverse highball cocktails, each paired with tasty treats to match the moment.

Fun was the order of the day, with dance, mingle, sip and paint at the apex of the colourful rediscovery of the world’s leading Scotch whisky.

The highlight of the pop-up was an afterparty featuring live music and personalized highball cocktails crafted to fit the mood. At the peak of the moment, Johnnie Walker encouraged guests to find their flavors from the stellar signatory Signature serves including Johnnie Lemon, Johnnie Colada, Johnnie Peach and Johnnie Ginger. Guests could not resist flooding their social pages with super-lit snaps of the delicious Highball cocktails.

To keep up with Johnnie Walker experiences, follow @johnniewalkerng on Twitter and Instagram. Join the conversation with #MyJohnnieHighball on social media for tasty Johnnie highball cocktail recipes.

18+ only. Drink Responsibly. See images below:

