Connect with us

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Slip Dresses this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 154

Style

Cover Girl! Adut Akech Stuns In ELLE USA’s Latest Issue!

Style

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 83

Movies & TV Music Scoop Style

How Laycon Showed Up to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Style

This Colourful Collection from Hertunba Will Instantly Boost Your Mood

Style

A Very Chic Week in Style Courtesy Stephanie Owusu – You’re Welcome

Style

Udiahgebi's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Definitely Has That Stop and Stare Effect

Style

Check Out this All-Season Nuptial Lookbook by CHRISTIANA HEBREWS x FEMYTOYS!

Style

You Need to See Henry Couture's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Yellow This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 153

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Slip Dresses this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 154

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

That wraps it up for Issue 154!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Landlords Accepting Only Tenants from a Particular Gender, Tribe or Religion

Kolawole Ajayi: Avoid Road Accidents by Adhering to These Safety Tips

John Amanam’s Hyper-Realistic Prostheses Are Giving Amputees a Semblance of Their Body Parts

Dr. Folasade Alli: What Every Woman Should Know About Her Heart

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The One Time I Was Chased by Three Dogs
Advertisement
css.php