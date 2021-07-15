Style
Cover Girl! Adut Akech Stuns In ELLE USA’s Latest Issue!
Supermodel Adut Akech is the stunning cover girl for Elle USA‘s August 2021 issue.
View this post on Instagram
For the accompanying story, Akech spoke to the publication about her childhood as a South Sudanese refugee, the bullying and racism she endured after emigrating to Australia as a child and much more.
For the feature, Akech was styled by the talented Alex White, and for the cover, the star wore a purple-and-green sequin dress from Prada’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. For beauty, the model opted for a bold lip and muted eye makeup look, complemented by a stunning braided updo. The entire look worked perfectly, matching the aesthetics of the cover.
Read the full feature on www.elle.com
View this post on Instagram
Credits
Photographer: @chriscolls
Creative Director: Stephen Gan
Stylist: @alexwhiteedits
Writer: @roxannefequiere
Hair: @hoshounkpatin
Makeup: @therealofficialfrankb
Manicure: @honeynailz
Set Design: @_coopervasquez_ @frankreps
Production: Philippa Serlin @serlinassociates