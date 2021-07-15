Connect with us

Cover Girl! Adut Akech Stuns In ELLE USA's Latest Issue!

See How Style Stars Rocked Slip Dresses this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 154

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 83

How Laycon Showed Up to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

This Colourful Collection from Hertunba Will Instantly Boost Your Mood

A Very Chic Week in Style Courtesy Stephanie Owusu – You’re Welcome

Udiahgebi's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Definitely Has That Stop and Stare Effect

Check Out this All-Season Nuptial Lookbook by CHRISTIANA HEBREWS x FEMYTOYS!

You Need to See Henry Couture's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

See How Style Stars Rocked Yellow This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 153

Supermodel Adut Akech is the stunning cover girl for Elle USA‘s August 2021 issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

For the accompanying story, Akech spoke to the publication about her childhood as a South Sudanese refugee, the bullying and racism she endured after emigrating to Australia as a child and much more.

For the feature, Akech was styled by the talented Alex White, and for the cover, the star wore a purple-and-green sequin dress from Prada’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. For beauty, the model opted for a bold lip and muted eye makeup look, complemented by a stunning braided updo. The entire look worked perfectly, matching the aesthetics of the cover.

Read the full feature on www.elle.com

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

 

Credits

Photographer@chriscolls
Creative Director: Stephen Gan
Stylist@alexwhiteedits
Writer@roxannefequiere
Hair@hoshounkpatin ⁣
Makeup@therealofficialfrankb ⁣
Manicure@honeynailz ⁣
Set Design@_coopervasquez_ @frankreps
Production: Philippa Serlin @serlinassociates

