Cover Girl! Adut Akech Stuns In ELLE USA’s Latest Issue!

Supermodel Adut Akech is the stunning cover girl for Elle USA‘s August 2021 issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

For the accompanying story, Akech spoke to the publication about her childhood as a South Sudanese refugee, the bullying and racism she endured after emigrating to Australia as a child and much more.

For the feature, Akech was styled by the talented Alex White, and for the cover, the star wore a purple-and-green sequin dress from Prada’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. For beauty, the model opted for a bold lip and muted eye makeup look, complemented by a stunning braided updo. The entire look worked perfectly, matching the aesthetics of the cover.

Read the full feature on www.elle.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Credits

Photographer: @chriscolls⁣

Creative Director: Stephen Gan

Stylist: @alexwhiteedits⁣

Writer: @roxannefequiere⁣

Hair: @hoshounkpatin ⁣

Makeup: @therealofficialfrankb ⁣

Manicure: @honeynailz ⁣

Set Design: @_coopervasquez_ @frankreps⁣

Production: Philippa Serlin @serlinassociates

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more African Fashion and Beauty updates.