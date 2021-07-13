New Video: DJ Tàrico, Burna Boy feat. Nelson Tivane & Preck – Yaba Buluku

Connect with us

Music

Published

2 hours ago

The much-anticipated music video for Mozambique artist, DJ Tàrico and Burna Boy‘s “Yaba Buluku” featuring Preck and Nelson Tivane has premiered.

The visuals directed by The Alien matches the thundering and captivating record. Scenes in the video feature a boxing ring, motorcycles, muscled men, and dancers including Poco Lee.

Released back in 2020 as Mozambique’s response to “John Vuli Gate” by Mapara A Jazz, “Yaba Buluku” came off DJ Tàrico’s sophomore album “Moz Piano Vol. 2” and quickly became one of Amapiano’s poster songs following its viral spread on Tik-Tok; which steered in close to 38 million views for all tags that bore its name.

Watch the video below:

