Gospel Artist Eben returns with New Album “The Harvest”

Gospel artist Eben has released his 10-track album titled “The Harvest“.

A few days ago, the singer organized an album listening party, which was attended by other renowned gospel singers such as Top Alabi, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Frank Edwards, and a plethora of other spirit-filled music ministers.

He thanked everyone who honoured him for listening on his Instagram page, writing:

Special thanks to all my people,sponsors,partners and friends .. @kairoshub @pwanhaven @boomplaymusicng @silverbirdtv ..

Oh my bothers and sisters!!!

@jahdielofficial @nathanielblow @timgodfreyworld @frankrichboy @annysings @tope_alabi_ @officialpopesojialabi @lawrence_omoiyare_pictures

@hammerhouserecords

I LOVE YOU ALL!!

The album includes songs such as “Oh I Will Bless,” “Yahweh,” “Liquid Love,” “No Sorrow Of Turning,” and “The Harvest,” which is titled after the album.

Listen to the album below: