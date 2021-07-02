Connect with us

Gospel Artist Eben returns with New Album "The Harvest"

Aramide is Back & Her EP “Bitter Sweet” is On the Way

New EP: Wonder J - The Rebirth Of Wonder J

Listen to Tems' Live Rendition of "Higher" on Genius' "Open Mic"

New Music: 1da Banton - No Wahala

New Music: Dangbana Republik & Bella Shmurda - Party Next Door

New Video: Teni - Hustle

New Video: Konshens feat. Davido - Boom Bang

This Live Vibe Session with Vector & GoodGirl LA performing "Early Momo" is a Must-Watch

New EP: Tony Peey - On Ma Way

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Gospel artist Eben has released his 10-track album titled “The Harvest“.

A few days ago, the singer organized an album listening party, which was attended by other renowned gospel singers such as Top Alabi, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Frank Edwards, and a plethora of other spirit-filled music ministers.

He thanked everyone who honoured him for listening on his Instagram page, writing:

Special thanks to all my people,sponsors,partners and friends .. @kairoshub @pwanhaven @boomplaymusicng @silverbirdtv ..
Oh my bothers and sisters!!!
@jahdielofficial @nathanielblow @timgodfreyworld @frankrichboy @annysings @tope_alabi_ @officialpopesojialabi @lawrence_omoiyare_pictures
@hammerhouserecords
I LOVE YOU ALL!!

The album includes songs such as “Oh I Will Bless,” “Yahweh,” “Liquid Love,” “No Sorrow Of Turning,” and “The Harvest,” which is titled after the album.

Listen to the album below:

