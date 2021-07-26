Connect with us

Style

7 Cute Outfits to Inspire You this Week, Courtesy Hawa Seck

Movies & TV Style

It's Day 2 of the #BBNaija Season 6 Launch and again, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Showed Out!

Style

See the 5 Biggest Misconceptions about Sustainable Fashion

Movies & TV Style

Host with the Most! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Sparkled in White at the #BBNaija Season 6 Opening Show

Style

4 Major Style Lesson Plus Size BellaStylistas Can Learn From Winnie Leon

Nollywood Scoop Style

3 Covers, 1 Beauty! Idia Aisien stuns on Blanck Magazine’s 15th Issue

Style

Introducing BellaNaija Style's Declutter & Donate Campaign - A Sustainable Fashion Initiative for Africa

Nollywood Scoop Style

Regina Daniels Has Just Launched Her Very Own Fashion Line

News Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Wide Leg Pants this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 155

Style

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 84

Style

7 Cute Outfits to Inspire You this Week, Courtesy Hawa Seck

Published

17 seconds ago

 on

Hello BellaStylistas, welcome to another amazing week in style. Our muse for this week is non-other than Senegalese makeup artist Hawa Seck. 

This Belgium based style star has an innate ability in elevating basics in the most appealing ways. Hawa has perfected her style to the point where she has figured out how to achieve a stylish look without trying too hard.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you.

Monday:

It’s a brand new week. Dressing with a business-like attitude can force you out of your after-weekend slackness. Pair a light blue silk top with white pants and some heels for severe girl boss vibes. 

Tuesday:

It’s cute and chic while still being professional. One great way to wear a floral shirt is by pairing it with structured neutral pants.

Wednesday:

If you’re looking for wisdom on Wednesday, wear comfortable clothes. There’s nothing worse than an extra pile of work on your desk, painful shoes, or an uncomfortable dress on hump day. Opt for a stretchy pantsuit.

Thursday:

A form-fitted set is a perfect fit for Thursday happy hour cocktails.

Friday:

TGIF is the best feeling ever! We’re winding down with our mindset and our style. This is a perfect casual Friday look for the mood.

Saturday:

Chic biker shorts and blazer combo is perfect for Saturday hangout with friends. Pop some statement accessories to give off that put together yet easy vibe.

Sunday:

A little white dress is a perfect fit for Sunday brunch, a fun day with the girls or any other leisurely activity of the day.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Listen! Cancel Culture is Not Just An Online Thing

Dennis Isong: What is the Future of Real Estate in Nigeria?

RiRi Okoye: How to Build your Brand on Social Media

Hephzibah Frances: The Top Three Reasons I Want to Get Married

Estrella Dale: Being a Christian Doesn’t Mean You Cannot be Depressed!
css.php