7 Cute Outfits to Inspire You this Week, Courtesy Hawa Seck

Hello BellaStylistas, welcome to another amazing week in style. Our muse for this week is non-other than Senegalese makeup artist Hawa Seck.

This Belgium based style star has an innate ability in elevating basics in the most appealing ways. Hawa has perfected her style to the point where she has figured out how to achieve a stylish look without trying too hard.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you.

Monday:

It’s a brand new week. Dressing with a business-like attitude can force you out of your after-weekend slackness. Pair a light blue silk top with white pants and some heels for severe girl boss vibes.

Tuesday:

It’s cute and chic while still being professional. One great way to wear a floral shirt is by pairing it with structured neutral pants.

Wednesday:

If you’re looking for wisdom on Wednesday, wear comfortable clothes. There’s nothing worse than an extra pile of work on your desk, painful shoes, or an uncomfortable dress on hump day. Opt for a stretchy pantsuit.

Thursday:

A form-fitted set is a perfect fit for Thursday happy hour cocktails.

Friday:

TGIF is the best feeling ever! We’re winding down with our mindset and our style. This is a perfect casual Friday look for the mood.

Saturday:

Chic biker shorts and blazer combo is perfect for Saturday hangout with friends. Pop some statement accessories to give off that put together yet easy vibe.

Sunday:

A little white dress is a perfect fit for Sunday brunch, a fun day with the girls or any other leisurely activity of the day.

