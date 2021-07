Unapologetically Herself! Moet Abebe is One Beautiful Birthday Baddie

On-air personality Moet Abebe is a year older today and she’s bringing all the heat to our timelines with these captivating, thirst-trapping photos that reveal just how gorgeous she is.

Captioning the photos, the self-acclaimed radio goddess wrote:

Happy Birthday To A Baddie!!!

As I am a year older today, I have come to terms with who I am and owning my POWER…. Never underestimate Moet Abebe and the greatness that is within her (a message to myself and the unbelievers)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GODDESS πŸ§œβ€β™€οΈ πŸ§œβ€β™€οΈ MOET!!!!! I am sooo proud of you and I love you πŸ’•β€οΈπŸ˜˜ Unapologetically herself… May your Reign never LET UP!!! πŸ§œβ€β™€οΈ πŸ§œβ€β™€οΈπŸ§œβ€β™€οΈπŸ§œβ€β™€οΈ

“Standing tall and embracing the start to a new Moet Abebe… the goddess… Owning my throne always!!!! I am all the CAKEπŸŽ‚ 🍰 🧁 πŸŽ‚ you will ever need πŸ˜ƒ πŸ˜ƒ especially today πŸ˜‰,” Moet added as she shared more beautiful photos of herself.

Happy birthday, Mooet! Sending BN love and light your way❀

CREDITS:

Photography: @ibukunwilliams_

Makeup: @adella_makeup

Dress: @ayeeshaatee

Hair: @gloradiance