Unapologetically Herself! Moet Abebe is One Beautiful Birthday Baddie

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On-air personality Moet Abebe is a year older today and she’s bringing all the heat to our timelines with these captivating, thirst-trapping photos that reveal just how gorgeous she is.

Captioning the photos, the self-acclaimed radio goddess wrote:

Happy Birthday To A Baddie!!!
As I am a year older today, I have come to terms with who I am and owning my POWER…. Never underestimate Moet Abebe and the greatness that is within her (a message to myself and the unbelievers)
HAPPY BIRTHDAY GODDESS 🧜‍♀️ 🧜‍♀️ MOET!!!!! I am sooo proud of you and I love you 💕❤️😘

Unapologetically herself… May your Reign never LET UP!!! 🧜‍♀️ 🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️

“Standing tall and embracing the start to a new Moet Abebe… the goddess… Owning my throne always!!!! I am all the CAKE🎂 🍰 🧁 🎂 you will ever need 😃 😃 especially today 😉,” Moet added as she shared more beautiful photos of herself.

Happy birthday, Mooet! Sending BN love and light your way❤

CREDITS:

Photography: @ibukunwilliams_
Makeup: @adella_makeup
Dress: @ayeeshaatee
Hair: @gloradiance

