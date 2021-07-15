New Video: Newboy Star feat. Sista Afia – Fameko

Rising Afrobeats musician, NewBoy Star has stormed the music industry with his latest single dubbed “Fameko” featuring sensational female vocalist, Sista Afia.

To be candid, the new song produced by Willis Beatz is an exciting party that would keep your feet wobbling with Sista Afia as usual delivering some lovely vocals on the tune. This melodious song comes along with some entrancing visuals that capture some thrilling and iconic images that run through the music video and some beautiful cinematography in a perfectly synchronized masterpiece.

The song titled ”Fameko” in Akan parlance translates in English as “Take Me Away” is a soothing Afrobeats tune that would sound fascinating to music lovers considering its unique lyrical vibes.

NewBoy Star looks like a very good music prospect and has been touted by many to soon make a breakthrough in the music industry.

Watch the video below: