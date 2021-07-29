Catch Everything that Went Down With Seyi Shay & the Ladies at the Sisterhood Dinner

Seyi Shay continued to interact with more young ladies while working as a judge extraordinaire on the popular television talent program “Nigerian Idol.”

Last month, the singer gave 9 fortunate ladies the chance to raid her closet in celebration of her latest single “Pempe,” which features fellow star artist Yemi Alade. Following that, the actress spent International Music Day at Harryfield School, where she was honoured with her own orchestra.

It didn’t stop there for Seyi, who is passionate about the female child; touched by the emotions surrounding her school visit, Seyi granted a request from a student, Elzaphan Ayi, to attend the “Nigerian Idol” final live event.

Seyi Shay said, “Music is my heartbeat and I am happy to share it with the world, I want her to have this experience, you never know what it will spark in her.”

Seyi Shay has shown an incredible passion for music and people and there is no doubt that her latest single was truly an awakening of a part of Seyi Shay that we’ve never seen before. To mark the conclusion of her iconic role as a judge on “Nigerian idol”, Seyi Shay hosted a few lucky ladies to an entrepreneurial dinner. The music star has been very expressive about her passion for sisterhood and the dinner was one of the many ways she has chosen to give back and uplift women.

The dinner was held at RSVP, one of Lagos’ prime restaurants. Baileys Nigeria was on the ground to make sure the ladies had a fantastic time. The guests were enthused with delicious options of food, ranging from starters to dessert. Baileys provided a mouthwatering array of its creamy liquor- Baileys delight.

These ladies were chosen from across the business sectors of beauty, food and fashion, each of the selected ladies brought a unique experience and story to the table. They each had an opportunity to talk about their business, goals and passions. The three business sectors selected are predominantly powered by women and Seyi Shay believes that connecting all these women proves to be a chance to create business synergy and strengthen sisterhood.

During the dinner, Seyi Shay said, “I felt inspired to connect with women through the bond of sisterhood and I believe there is no better way to connect than through food. Like music, food is a universal language. I am committed to seeing women win, it is something I will always be passionate about”.

The intimate dinner with Seyi Shay was nothing short of inspiring for the lucky ladies who were chosen. One of the dinner guests, Precious Okoye, commented on how lucky she felt to have the opportunity to share her passions with other women. She commented that despite being a full-time model, she is considering starting her own lingerie business. Synergy was instant as one of the girls, Jessica, committed to helping her source quality products to help her start her lingerie line.

