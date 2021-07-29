BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Live Jazz at the Metaphor



Jazz music and fine dining at its best! We look forward to having y’all on Thursdays.

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Venue: 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Live Band at Wave Beach

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09098880007 or HERE

LiVE! Fridaze



Imagine a party with Ruger, DJ Six7even, DJ Obi and Babyboi4life? The party will never stop.

Date: Friday, July 30, 2021.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Game Night



Game Night Fridays at The Metaphor begin is a great way to unwind after a long week of hustle, and also make new friends.

Date: Friday, July 30, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

Screening of Dispossess Eviction for Development

hFACTOR in partnership with Heinrich Böll Stiftung collaborated on a documentary that looked at the social impact of evictions to question whether the government and developers have, over the past 10 years, been able to fulfil the development goals they promised at the time when market places and informal settlements were demolished and “replaced” with their real estate or public infrastructure projects. It reveals, by whom and at which costs these new structures or estates are used and how they currently contribute to the overall development of the city through job creation, social equality or decent housing. Performance by Hermes Iyele and the Women Traders Association of Teju Osho Market.

Date: Friday, July 30, 2021.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: The National Museum Onikan Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

IJE Tour – Badagry

Where would you rather be if not on this Staycation + Design Explore + Photo Tour with us and The Good Time Gang. Tour Sites we will visit, First primary school, Vlekete Slave Market, Agia tree monument, Early missionary cemetery, Badagry Heritage Museum, First storey building, and the Point of No Return Beach (Gberefu Peninsula). The ticket goes for 30k and covers guided tours, take-off and return air-conditioned transportation, accommodation and lots more.

Date: Saturday, July 31 – Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Take off: at Mbari Uno (House of Collaboration) 10C, Ladoke Akintola, Ikeja G.R.A., Lagos

RSVP: 07062944882

Paint. Sip. Create

Date: Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Silent Disco

Date: Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Kids’ Pottery Class

Give your kids a Saturday of artsy fun. They will get their hands dirty, creating something that could last by them for the long haul. Complete with drinks and snacks.

Date: Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Strobrié By Joanne, Cottage One, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Way, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Wheel Throwing Pottering Class

Expose yourself to the smooth art of pottery making. On the 31st of July, Strobrié by Joanne will be holding a wheel throwing class, where you get to create pots of whatever shape you desire. Of course, there is no fun without refreshments, so we will be giving out free drinks.

Date: Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Strobrié By Joanne, Cottage One, HFIA Garden, off Tafawa Balewa Way, Garki, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip

It’s a time to have fun while painting, creating your art with instructions at a discounted fee of 5k. There’ll be other attractions there at the venue cause we partying like it’s 99 baby. Yes, you take your painting home!

Date: Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Afro Chao Backyard (Edizwine Bar).

RSVP: 09076825846 or HERE

Cavemen Live!

The Cavemen live this weekend. Listen to sounds from the cave!

Date: Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Jabi Boat Club, Abuja.

Night to Remember

Nights come and go, but we remember the best nights. Come have a once in a lifetime experience this weekend which will be hosted by Tony Ameh and Yhemo.

Date: Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Time: 10 PM

Venue: Hustle and Bustle, 80 Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse II, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Kayak Hangout



Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng