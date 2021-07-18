Ready to Travel? Wakanow has opened a new travel experience center in Lekki

As travelers adapt and social interactions slowly return to normalcy, Wakanow, the largest online travel agency in Africa has once again has taken the lead by opening up an experience center in Jubilee Mall, Admiralty way, Lekki, Lagos as it positions to deliver an unparalleled immersive travel experience in a warm and relaxing atmosphere.

The COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted the travel and tourism industry particularly in 2020 at the peak of global lockdowns with most countries closing their borders to non-essential travel forcing airlines to heavily reduce capacity globally.

Wakanow was able to scale through this period due to the hybrid model of being an offline and online agency further solidified by the massive investment, it has made in technology over the years enabling business sustainability through the pandemic. During this same period, Wakanow was the only travel agency running 24/7 customer service center operations which enabled it to take care of teeming customers during the upheaval in flight operations.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Adedeji,

“Wakanow was able to weather the pandemic storm due to its innovative approach in the development of new complementary products and the unwavering commitment of the staff to the customer which has paid off hugely in customer retention and service uptake in the wake of travel restrictions.”

2021, has seen the resurgence of interest and demand in travel, with Airlines steadily increasing capacity offered to Nigeria and even the launch of new domestic and international airlines. Wakanow is positioned to continue supporting its customers across all channels with their travel needs as travel demand resurges and is now closer to their customers in the heart of Lekki with the state-of-the-art travel experience center. The event drew stakeholders from local and international airlines and other Nigerian travel enthusiasts.

Adenike Macaulay, Chief Commercial Officer added;

“Wakanow is an online travel agency also with extensive offline presence with over 30 travel centers across Nigeria, Ghana & Dubai. We meet our customers’ travel needs across multiple touchpoints, wherever they are. We continue to expand our product portfolio& service offering as we aim to be their indispensable and trusted travel companion exciting them with travel deals, packages, and services that are unobtainable elsewhere”.

Sponsored Content