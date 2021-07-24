4 Major Style Lesson Plus Size BellaStylistas Can Learn From Winnie Leon

Connect with us

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Winnie Leon truly encapsulates all that is feminine, chic and fun. The Nigerian plus-size fashion influencer is a style connoisseur in the making, and she is constantly proving you can have a killer style no matter your size with her stunning sartorial choices.

Her style is a blend of elegance and modernity as she dons only the trends that flatter her curves and finishes her outfits with minimal but statement accessories. Winnie’s style includes chic sets, wide-leg pants that highlight her enviable figure and gorgeous form-fitting dresses.

Keep scrolling to learn the top tricks she uses to win plus size fashion every time.

1: High Waist Denim Was Made For Curvy Babes

2: You Can’t Go Wrong With Wide-leg Pants

3: Jumpsuits Are Curvy Gals Best Friend!

4: Invest In Form-Fitted Dresses 

Photo Credit: @ms_leon

