4 Major Style Lesson Plus Size BellaStylistas Can Learn From Winnie Leon
Winnie Leon truly encapsulates all that is feminine, chic and fun. The Nigerian plus-size fashion influencer is a style connoisseur in the making, and she is constantly proving you can have a killer style no matter your size with her stunning sartorial choices.
Her style is a blend of elegance and modernity as she dons only the trends that flatter her curves and finishes her outfits with minimal but statement accessories. Winnie’s style includes chic sets, wide-leg pants that highlight her enviable figure and gorgeous form-fitting dresses.
Keep scrolling to learn the top tricks she uses to win plus size fashion every time.
1: High Waist Denim Was Made For Curvy Babes
2: You Can’t Go Wrong With Wide-leg Pants
3: Jumpsuits Are Curvy Gals Best Friend!
4: Invest In Form-Fitted Dresses
Photo Credit: @ms_leon