4 Major Style Lesson Plus Size BellaStylistas Can Learn From Winnie Leon

Winnie Leon truly encapsulates all that is feminine, chic and fun. The Nigerian plus-size fashion influencer is a style connoisseur in the making, and she is constantly proving you can have a killer style no matter your size with her stunning sartorial choices.

Her style is a blend of elegance and modernity as she dons only the trends that flatter her curves and finishes her outfits with minimal but statement accessories. Winnie’s style includes chic sets, wide-leg pants that highlight her enviable figure and gorgeous form-fitting dresses.

Keep scrolling to learn the top tricks she uses to win plus size fashion every time.

1: High Waist Denim Was Made For Curvy Babes

2: You Can’t Go Wrong With Wide-leg Pants

3: Jumpsuits Are Curvy Gals Best Friend!

4: Invest In Form-Fitted Dresses

Photo Credit: @ms_leon

