BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Delicious Okpa Fix with Paldava Foods

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Paldava Foods | @paldava_okpa ***

Paldava Foods sell unadulterated Okpa Flour (Bambara nut flour), it is 100% pure and natural, hygienically processed and packaged by Paldava Global Ventures. Guess what? They will also guide you in the cooking process.

Location: Lagos state and they also deliver nationwide.

You can reach out to them via:

Instagram: @paldava_okpa

Facebook: Paldava Okpa

Whatsapp: 08068864455