Ejiro Amos Tafiri’s “The Protestant” SS21 Collection Is a Must See!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Luxury womenswear brand Ejiro Amos Tafiri just unveiled its high-octane SS21 collection tagged “The Protestant”.

According to a statement from the brand:

The Ejiro Amos Tafiri SS21 is inspired by the course of the year as the pandemic hit. It reflects hope, celebration and reconciled diversity. 

The year has been one full of changes, one that forced us to adapt and one that stimulated growth. It’s one where we look to the future and know that it would only be what we make it. 

We were inspired to create a common ground for all by using intimate moments with each outfit as they highlight the Intricate nature of life while representing the tiniest detail of every event.

The idea was based on nostalgic feelings stemming from the variations of designs. Each outfit takes one on a trip down memory lane as it hints at details from its previous collection. This collection is therefore celebrating the milestones and adapting to the ever-changing scope of our world today. 

See the full collection below.

 

Credits

Brand: @ejiroamostafiri

Art Direction: @ms.e.a.t

Photography:@emmanueloyeleke |@eopstudios

Models:@Lizz.usen & @Darchie_1

Set Production: Abolore Shobayo of @Jelosimiartcenter

Makeup Artist: @Casskoncept1

css.php