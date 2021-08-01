BNxBBNaija6: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Dazzled in this Aso Oke Agbada Ensemble for Tonight’s Live Show

Connect with us

Published

4 mins ago

 on

It’s the third live show and the first possible eviction night since the sixth season of Big Brother Naija reality show kicked off.

Other than the eagerness to find out if the Shine Ya Eye housemates would guess the wildcards right, we also couldn’t wait to see what fashion hit the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu would serve… and as usual, he did not disappoint.

Buttressing the importance of promoting our culture and tradition, Ebuka showed up in this ‘Olode Metta’ 3 piece aso oke agbada – an Ondo state attire – from d29 2021 collections, paired with customized sequined blush loafers by Deco 29.

Check out his dapper look:

CREDITS:

Outfit and shoes: @deco_d29
Photos: @theoladayo

