Gala receives the Halal International Standards Certificate 👏🏽👏🏽

UAC Foods Limited, makers of Gala, has received HALAL certification, an internationally recognised standard that guarantees that products are safe for consumption by both domestic and foreign consumers.

This has made Gala the first and only sausage roll in Nigeria to receive endorsement from the HALAL Certification Authority on its compliance with global practices on food safety.

The certification was presented to the management of UAC Foods Limited on July 15, 2021, after an extensive evaluation and audit of the manufacturing process for the company’s flagship brand, Gala Classic Sausage Roll, and the exciting new variant – Gala Spicy, further enriching the Nigerian snacking experience on the go.

Abdulazeez Ajala, Lead Auditor, Halal Certification Authority, stated that

“All consumers within Nigeria can be assured they are consuming a Halal compliant product that is safe and beneficial to their health”. He further emphasized the authority’s endorsement of UAC Foods Limited for its adequate compliance with all standard practices while also encouraging continuity.

The process of certification comprised an assessment of the company’s beef vendors across the federation, including a review of the process of preparation and packaging of the beef for the sausage rolls, as well as an audit of material documentation.

While commenting on the receipt of the certification, UAC Quality Assurance Manager, Adaku Umeizu said

“UAC Foods Limited is very delighted to have received this certification after an extensive evaluation by the Halal Certification Authority of Nigeria. As the first sausage roll manufacturer in Nigeria to receive this endorsement, it is evident our commitment to quality is non-negotiable and second-to-none. I am certain that our consumers will be more confident in our brands as they enjoy the tasty experience of our Gala variants – Gala Spicy and Gala Classic”.

Gala beef sausage roll remains a leader in the sausage roll category in Nigeria and is trusted by millions of Nigerians to provide the fuel required to keep going through the day, at great value for money.

Currently, offered in the Standard and Cocktail ranges, Gala continues to win the hearts of all, irrespective of income or age. The sausage roll is packed with nutritional wheat and beef to enrich its fans’ nutritional experiences.

