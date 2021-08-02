See Highlights from Linda Osifo’s 30th Birthday Bash

Nollywood star Linda Osifo celebrated her 30th birthday last week and she has finally shared highlights from the celebration, filled with so many aww-worthy moments.

For the party, Linda had her family and close friends present, including Tolu Bally. There was one surprise for the birthday girl. As Linda’s current favourite song is the popular “Capable God” by Judikay, the gospel minister was invited to grace Linda’s birthday and perform the song she loves so much. We could tell the joy in Linda’s expressions as she gladly sang along.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Linda wrote:

One important lesson I always keep with me is to live every moment with a passion in this life journey of mine.

The passion is what brings that true happiness out of each moment. Treasure it all while you still can. Here’s a highlight moment from my #BeautifulLindaAt30 🤎

Enjoy the highlights below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>