New Music: Basketmouth feat. Falz & Kwabena Kwabena – Ghana Jollof

2 hours ago

Comedian and filmmaker Basketmouth teams up with Afrobeats rapper Falz and Ghanaian music star Kwabena Kwabena for this hot new tune titled “Ghana Jollof“.

The Duktor Sett produced single is taken from Basketmouth’s forthcoming soundtrack for his series also titled “Ghana Jollof” coming soon.

“Ghana Jollof” is the “Papa Benji” producer’s new show set in Ghana which stars StanleyFunnyboneChibuna as Jasper and Akah Nnani as Romanus.

Listen to the track below:

Basketmouth also premiered the making of “Ghana Jollof” in a new YouTube video. Watch:

