Style
Serve Up Some Rich Aunty Vibes In Fola Francis’ New Resort Collection
Ready-to-wear brand Fola Francis recently unveiled its latest resort pieces tagged Rich Aunty Vibes.
According to the statement of the brand:
These resort pieces are love letters to black women who enjoy travelling to luxurious vacay destinations and know the importance of raising their vibration with sustainable and beautiful outfits. These pieces are completely made out of top-shelf chiffon materials and attentive finishings
See the full collection below.
The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com
for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!
Credits
Brand: @folafrancis
Photography: @oradekeh
Makeup: @toria_magic
Muse: @zoussii @thisthingcalledfashionn
Creative Direction: @tffconsult