Serve Up Some Rich Aunty Vibes In Fola Francis’ New Resort Collection

Published

36 seconds ago

 on

Ready-to-wear brand Fola Francis recently unveiled its latest resort pieces tagged Rich Aunty Vibes.

According to the statement of the brand:

These resort pieces are love letters to black women who enjoy travelling to luxurious vacay destinations and know the importance of raising their vibration with sustainable and beautiful outfits. These pieces are completely made out of top-shelf chiffon materials and attentive finishings

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand@folafrancis

Photography@oradekeh

Makeup@toria_magic

Muse@zoussii @thisthingcalledfashionn 

Creative Direction@tffconsult

 

 

