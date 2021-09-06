Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Style

See How Nara Pereira Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look 7 Days a Week

Style

Serve Up Some Rich Aunty Vibes In Fola Francis' New Resort Collection

Events Scoop Style

See All the #AsoEbiBellas at Tiwa Savage's Dad's Burial | Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Ozinna & More

Style

See How the African Fashion Industry Can Reduce its Carbon Emissions

Music Style

We ❤ Tiwa Savage's Glam Look for Her Dad’s Burial Service

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Animal Print this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 161

Living News Promotions Style

Montblanc debuts first boutique in Nigeria

Style

The Stylish Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 90

Style

Attention: Put The TAP Doll's Debut Collection On Your Radar Now

Movies & TV Style

"The Rocketeer" is Coming to Disney+ with David & Jessica Oyelowo as the Producers

Style

See How Nara Pereira Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look 7 Days a Week

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaStylistas, welcome to another amazing week in style. Our muse for this week is non-other than Angola fashionista Nara Pereira.

This France based style star has an innate ability in elevating basics in the most appealing ways. Nara is very intentional with her ensembles. She’s not afraid to show off her enviable curves. With Nara, expect a huge chunk of earth-tone pieces and minimal yet statement accessories. 

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you.

Monday:

Kick the week off with a classic white top and black pants combo.

Tuesday:

A short sleeve paired with leather pants is a perfect mix between formal and casual, and that’s the vibe to cure your post-Monday blues.

Wednesday:

Conquer hump day with a chic shirt dress just like Nara.

Thursday:

A look that can transition from work to Thursday happy hour cocktails is a win-win.

Friday:

TGIF is the best feeling ever! We’re winding down with our mindset and our style. This is a perfect casual Friday look for the mood.

Saturday:

Whatever errands you have to run on the weekends, a crop top and high-waisted jeans will never fail you.

Sunday:

Any Sunday activity calls for a head-turning LEWK!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Chioma Momah: How to Make a Career Pivot Without Changing your Job

#BNWeekInReview: The Enthralling Stories You Missed This Week

Adefolake Adekola: The Adverse Effects of Wearing High Heels

20 Years Together, 5 Children in Between, The Ayanos are Rocking this Ever After Ride

BN Book Review: Left Field by Olanrewaju Olumide | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php