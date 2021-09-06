See How Nara Pereira Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look 7 Days a Week

Hello BellaStylistas, welcome to another amazing week in style. Our muse for this week is non-other than Angola fashionista Nara Pereira.

This France based style star has an innate ability in elevating basics in the most appealing ways. Nara is very intentional with her ensembles. She’s not afraid to show off her enviable curves. With Nara, expect a huge chunk of earth-tone pieces and minimal yet statement accessories.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you.

Monday:

Kick the week off with a classic white top and black pants combo.

Tuesday:

A short sleeve paired with leather pants is a perfect mix between formal and casual, and that’s the vibe to cure your post-Monday blues.

Wednesday:

Conquer hump day with a chic shirt dress just like Nara.

Thursday:

A look that can transition from work to Thursday happy hour cocktails is a win-win.

Friday:

TGIF is the best feeling ever! We’re winding down with our mindset and our style. This is a perfect casual Friday look for the mood.

Saturday:

Whatever errands you have to run on the weekends, a crop top and high-waisted jeans will never fail you.

Sunday:

Any Sunday activity calls for a head-turning LEWK!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now