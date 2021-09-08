Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

Style

Check Out The Chicest Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 91

Style

See How Nara Pereira Nails the Effortlessly Chic Look 7 Days a Week

Style

Serve Up Some Rich Aunty Vibes In Fola Francis' New Resort Collection

Events Scoop Style

See All the #AsoEbiBellas at Tiwa Savage's Dad's Burial | Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Ozinna & More

Style

See How the African Fashion Industry Can Reduce its Carbon Emissions

Music Style

We ❤ Tiwa Savage's Glam Look for Her Dad’s Burial Service

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Animal Print this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 161

Living News Promotions Style

Montblanc debuts first boutique in Nigeria

Style

The Stylish Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 90

Style

Attention: Put The TAP Doll's Debut Collection On Your Radar Now

Style

Check Out The Chicest Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 91

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement


Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Let’s Talk About DNA Test – When Is the Right Time?

Kemi Adetiba’s “King of Boys (2)” Shows How Storytelling Clouds our Notion of Good and Evil

Stand To End Rape Initiative Commends the Adamawa State Government for Assenting the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition (VAPP) Act

Your Better Self with Akanna: Making a Baby is the Highest Form of Human Creativity

Chioma Momah: How to Make a Career Pivot Without Changing your Job
css.php