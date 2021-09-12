Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Met Gala 2021

Connect with us
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Lupita Nyong’o attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Fashion’s biggest night is back at last! You read that right. This year’s Met Gala is happening tomorrow. Quite a while has passed since we last got to experience the legendary fashion fundraising event, but now attendees have to be vaccinated and masked up.

In contrast to the “Camp” theme of 2019, this year’s Met Gala will focus on American designers and fashion history. Before we head to the iconic carpeted Met stairs, here’s what you need to know about the fashion spectacle on September 13, 2021.

What is the Met Gala?

Fashion’s most exclusive social gala, The Costume Institute Gala or simply The Met Gala, is held annually at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and is without a doubt one of the leading international fashion fundraising events. Ever since 1948, which marked the event’s inception, the Met Gala has housed all the biggest and most famous names in the fashion, art, music industries converge in the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the latest exhibition, raise money for the Met’s Costume Institute and deliver looks that showcase their interpretations of the themes of the year’s exhibition.

What is the 2021 Met Gala theme?

The 2021 Met Gala is celebrating American fashion. This year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”  highlights contemporary designers who have impacted the American subset of fashion. The exhibition will span into two parts: Part One, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” debuting at the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18, 2021, and Part Two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which will open on May 5, 2022.

Who will host the 2021 Met Gala?

Along with Anna Wintour, this year’s Met Gala hosts will include actor Timothée Chalamet, American poet Amanda Gorman, music star Billie Eilish, and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Who will attend the 2021 Met Gala?

Met Gala attendees are always top secret, so unless someone spills some secrets, we won’t know until the day of the event. Of course, the hosts and Anna Wintour have already been confirmed, but the rest are a mystery. There is one thing you can count on- prominent names. 

Don’t forget to keep up with BellaNaijaStyle as we bring you on-the-minute reportage of The Met Gala 2021.

 

 

