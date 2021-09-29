Connect with us

News

Check Out the New Stills from Netflix's "The Harder They Fall" + Trailer

Inspired News

"I came out of prison a reformed man": Onius Nzeve Makes a Living Crafting Miniature Trucks & Tractors

Career News

16 African Startup Companies Have Been Selected for VC4A Venture Showcase!

News

Jumoke Dada is the First Guest on the New Season of Ndani TV's "Young CEO"

News

ICYMI: Here are Photos from The Futa 95-01 Alumni Party Tagged "Lagos Conclave"

Inspired Movies & TV News Scoop

Mo Abudu Shares Her Journey & Why She Wants to "Sell Africa to the World" in this NY Times Feature

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Events News

It's Here! Join Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti for #GlobalCitizenLive | Today, 6PM

Events News

Here's Why You Should Apply for the African Youth Adaptation Solutions Challenge by GCA & African Development Bank

Features Movies & TV News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

News

Check Out the New Stills from Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” + Trailer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We got a taste of the upcoming film “The Harder They Fall,” which will premiere on Netflix on November 3, thanks to the first trailer, and now we have exclusive stills that have us even more thrilled.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, the Western American film stars an all-black star cast including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba.

“The Harder They Fall” also features a red hot soundtrack.

The official synopsis reads, “When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left-hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

Check out these exclusive stills.

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L-R): REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH, IDRIS ELBA as RUFUS BUCK, LAKEITH STANFIELD as CHEROKEE BILL. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

THE HARDER THEY FALL: JONATHAN MAJORS as NAT LOVE in THE HARDER THEY FALL Cr. DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L to R): JONATHAN MAJORS as NAT LOVE and DAMON WAYANS JR as MONROE GRIMES in THE HARDER THEY FALL Cr. DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L to R): ZAZIE BEETZ as MARY FIELDS and REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH in THE HARDER THEY FALL Cr. DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L-R): JONATHAN MAJORS as NAT LOVE, DELROY LINDO as BASS REEVES, RJ CYLER as JIM BECKWOURTH. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L-R): REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH, IDRIS ELBA as RUFUS BUCK, LAKEITH STANFIELD as CHEROKEE BILL. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

THE HARDER THEY FALL: ZAZIE BEETZ as MARY FIELDS in THE HARDER THEY FALL Cr. DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

THE HARDER THEY FALL: DEON COLE as WILEY ESCOE in THE HARDER THEY FALL Cr. DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L to R): JONATHAN MAJORS as NAT LOVE and IDRIS ELBA as RUFUS BUCK in THE HARDER THEY FALL Cr. DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L to R) J.T. HOLT as MARY’S GUARD, REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH, ZAZIE BEETZ as MARY FIELDS, JUSTIN CLARKE as MARY’S GUARD in THE HARDER THEY FALL Cr. DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L-R): JONATHAN MAJORS as NAT LOVE, DELROY LINDO as BASS REEVES, RJ CYLER as JIM BECKWOURTH. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Many Hot Takes about iPhone 13

Uzezi Agboge: Lagos Cinderella

Lazy Nigerian Youths; Understanding This Coconut Head Generation | by Mfonobong Inyang

Dennis Isong: How to Tap Into the Short-Let Real Estate Market

RiRi Okoye: How to Avoid Burnout As a Business Owner
css.php