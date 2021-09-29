Check Out the New Stills from Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” + Trailer

We got a taste of the upcoming film “The Harder They Fall,” which will premiere on Netflix on November 3, thanks to the first trailer, and now we have exclusive stills that have us even more thrilled.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, the Western American film stars an all-black star cast including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba.

“The Harder They Fall” also features a red hot soundtrack.

The official synopsis reads, “When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left-hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

Check out these exclusive stills.

Watch the video below: