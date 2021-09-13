See What it Takes to be a Fashionable #BellaStylista 7 Days a Week – Thanks Bukola

Connect with us

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Nurse coach, Youtuber and fashion lover Bukola, also known as Sugar, has piqued our interest for a while now. Whether she’s in scrubs or rocking her off-duty looks, trust Bukola to come through with chic looks.

Based in Texas, this fashionista is fond of form-fitting ensembles, crop tops, chic denim looks, co-ords and, naturally, stylish scrubs.

Looking for some inspiration this week? We’ve put together seven stylish fits based on Bukola’s style. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

Start the new week in a power suit for that perfect professional Monday outfit.

Tuesday:

Now that you’ve made it past “Monday Blues,” you’re officially in your zone and ready to take on the week. Pair an oversized sleeve top and vibrant pants to win all the accolades.

Wednesday:

Aah, Wednesday. You’ve made it to humpday! Celebrate with a beautiful sequin jacket paired with a sleeveless dress for that extra oomph!

Thursday:

For Thursday, opt for a look that can transition from work to a friendly get-together afterwards.

Friday:

Finally, you’ve made it to Friday! Step out in a casual look.

Saturday:

Whether you’re going out for brunch or just taking the weekend off, you’ll want to maximize your comfort without sacrificing your style. That’s right: It’s finally time for athleisure. 

Sunday:

Like we always say, every Sunday activity calls for dressing up to the nines.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now

 

 

