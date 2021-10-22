Adele’s “Easy on Me” not Going Easy on the Charts

Connect with us

It’s been a week and here is what we noticed so far about Adele‘s latest single “Easy on Me“.

  • Five hours after its release, “Easy on Me” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 with 3.1 million streams in the United States and 3.1 million airplay audience impressions.
  • It sold 14,800 in its first five hours, according to MRC Data
  • It ranked No. 4 opening on the Digital Song Sales chart

The artist waited six years and hit a record-breaking comeback with the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify.

Amazon Music also announced that “Easy on Me” received “the most first-day Alexa song requests in Amazon Music history.”

Fans of Adele should know that the single is from her set to be released album “30.” This will be on November 19.

The single currently ranked No. 1 on YouTube Trending Music and has amassed over 100million views on the platform.

Photo Credit: Alasdair McLellan, Vogue, November 2021

