First Look at NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo & His Family’s Forthcoming Disney+ Film “Rise”

“Rise” (originally titled “Greek Freak“), a film based on the real-life story of the family that produced the league’s first trio of brothers to become NBA champions–Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kostas Antetokounmpo of the Los Angeles Lakers–will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

The biopic will tell the story of how the Antetokounmpo’s vision, dedication. and devotion lifted them out of uncertainty to launch the career of three NBA champions—two-time MVP Giannis and his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas.

In a statement, Giannis Antetokounmpo said, “I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is bringing my family’s story to people all over the world. My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life.”

Real-life brothers Uche Agada and Ral Agada will play Giannis and Thanasis, respectively, while Jaden Osimuwa and Elijah Shomanke will portray Kostas and the fourth Antetokounmpo brother Alexandros. Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki will appear as their parents, Charles and Veronica. Other cast members include Maximiliano Hernandez, Eddie Cahill, Pilar Holland, McColm Kona Cephas Jr., and Nigerian actresses Joke Silva and Lala Akindoju (who doubles as the casting director).

“Rise” is directed by Akin Omotoso, with Bernie Goldmann producing and Giannis Antetokounmpo executive producing. Co-producers are Andreas Dimitriou and Michael Foutras.