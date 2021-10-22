Hilda Dokubo is Ready to Flood Your Timeline with Her Stunning Birthday Photos

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo is celebrating her 51st birthday today and she’s reminding us of the many reasons why we love her.

She took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 22, where she shared her stunning birthday photos. “Wondering what this is about? Today I celebrate the goodness of God in my life. It’s my birthday 🎂 Just so you know I might be all over your timeline today.”

And it seems she will be launching a book titled “Recreating the Waterside Girl”. Talking about it, she says; “I need you to see what I have been up to lately #Recreatingthewatersidegirl. Those who know me say I can be brutally truthful… well I am me and that’s it. Not boasting, truth is My life is a testimony and I have tasteddmoni. Anyways Welcome to the global day of me”.

Happy Birthday Hilda Dokubo!

See photos of the stunning birthday girl below: